CIPM appoints Ajibola as chief executive­­­­­

She has over 22 years’ experience in various fields having worked with Arthur Andersen (now KPMG International) and British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN). With a combined experience in Human Capital development of over 14 years, she has worked extensively with leaders and teams in both private and public sectors with focus on learning and development, leadership and team development, diversity and inclusion and change management.

Ajibola’s passion for learning and development led to the establishment of Team Building Africa ‘TBA’ Consultancy in 2007, the regional representative of Team Building U.S.A. where she was chief executive until her appointment at CIPM.

She has also gathered vast experience in Accounting and Taxation and is an adjunct faculty member of the Executive Management Programme at Lagos Business School and the founder of the Centre for Core Coaching, among others. Ajibola succeeds the outgoing Registrar and CEO, Sunday Adeyemi following his retirement after serving the institute for six years.