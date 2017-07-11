 
CIPM to partner government, stakeholders on workforce development

By Benjamin Alade   |   11 July 2017   |   3:43 am

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) has said it would strengthen its partnership with governments and other stakeholders in supporting processes and programmes that would lead to workforce development in the country.

It stressed the need for change in the process of personnel engagement in public service, stating that an era of meritocracy must be institutionalised and celebrated. Its 18th President and Chairman of Council, Udom Inoyo, made the assertion at his investiture ceremony in Lagos.

Inoyo said with the services offered by Human Resource (HR) professionals in tandem with modern realities, including flexible working hours, employee assistance situated with current happenings in the public sector, it was not surprising why service delivery has been abysmally poor.

“It is worrisome that some offices are manned by people who are unable to perform at the expected level, even when you have the bright and brightest, they struggle to deliver since their efforts are shredded by the weaknesses that abound.”

“The country cannot move forward with the wrong people being engaged to take charge of sensitive positions,” he said.

He pointed out that one of the quickest ways to achieve this was through effective resourcing and management of people, where the institute plays a vital role as a regulator of the profession responsible for people placement and management.


