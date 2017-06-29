Expert advises Nigerians on safe floors

At the training, which took place in Lagos, Tomasz, a certified global Surestep trainer and safety professional from Poland stated that slip and fall accidents are a common occurrence at work places, event centers, homes and other high traffic facilities.

He said the importance of floor safety cannot be overstretched, adding that the effects of a slip and fall accident could be devastating.In his words: “Floor safety is important because we all walk on floors every day. Safety and health are the two most important aspects of human wellbeing and so we must care about it. Very often, people forget about floor safety but I think that our floors should never be unsafe.”

The Chief Executive Officer of No-Slips Limited, Charles Igbinidu said, people don’t take floor safety serious because much attention is not drawn to slip and fall accidents in the country.

“People need to start taking floor safety very seriously. All over the world, people are constantly experiencing slip and fall accidents and every one of us can testify to that because, at some point in our lives we have experienced it. Many people sustain permanent injuries and sometimes the victims may die.

“It is the duty of facility managers to provide their guests and customers with a safe and friendly environment.”Speaking further, Tomasz said: “Usually Facility managers start thinking about making their floors safe after there has been an accident. But it should not be so.

“That is why I like speaking with them whenever I have the opportunity because the effect of a fatal slip and fall accident happening on their property under their watch outweighs whatever it will cost them to put measures in place to prevent it in the first place.” “So basically, Suresteps non-slip treatment is for those who care about their safety and that of their guests.”