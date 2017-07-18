Firm tasks businesses, government on human capital development
The Managing Partner for Africa, Resource Result Limited, Adewale Abdulfattah Ademokunla, has urged businesses and governments to prioritise human capital development.
He stated that the recruitment of quality personnel and constant training of human resources would enhance organisational growth and success. Ademokunla said in a recession, organisations with talented and properly trained staff would naturally beat their competitors by being creative and innovative with new products and services that meet customers’ needs.
This, according to him, would bring about optimal growth and stakeholders’ expected returns. He disclosed this ahead of its three-day workshop slated for Wednesday, August 23 to Friday, 25, 2017 aimed at tackling Human Resource risk challenges including prevention of potential fraud, HR budget preparation that is cost effective, as well as regulatory and compliance challenges.
He noted that in Nigeria, training was perceived in most organisations as secondary vacation for staff, as employers often cut training budget as soon as cash flow becomes an issue.
“Employers ought to treat the training of staff as an investment in human capital. However, such is the opposite in government or the private sector. It is often seen as welfare issue rather than a critical success factor that should fill an identified need or gap in an organisation,” he said.
This challenge, he said, was being addressed by the firm with the introduction of a one-day pro-bono training to both private and public sectors, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.