Firm tasks businesses, government on human capital development

He stated that the recruitment of quality personnel and constant training of human resources would enhance organisational growth and success. Ademokunla said in a recession, organisations with talented and properly trained staff would naturally beat their competitors by being creative and innovative with new products and services that meet customers’ needs.

This, according to him, would bring about optimal growth and stakeholders’ expected returns. He disclosed this ahead of its three-day workshop slated for Wednesday, August 23 to Friday, 25, 2017 aimed at tackling Human Resource risk challenges including prevention of potential fraud, HR budget preparation that is cost effective, as well as regulatory and compliance challenges.



This challenge, he said, was being addressed by the firm with the introduction of a one-day pro-bono training to both private and public sectors, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

