Interstate securities appoints new directors

Interstate Securities Limited, a dealing member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and an Issuing House with over 30 years of successful operations, has appointed Adeniyi Falade and Ademola Ajuwon into its board of directors.

Falade, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a Chartered Stockbroker, has extensive managerial experience in the financial services sector.

He is a graduate of the University of Ibadan and of the University of Warwick, England.

He was former Head, Investment Banking at Ecobank Nigeria and former Chief Executive Officer at Lead Capital Limited.

Falade is the current Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Crusader Sterling Pensions Limited and also a director of Custodian Life Assurance Limited.

Ademola Ajuwon is an accomplished financial services professional with international experience covering Nigeria and North America. He is a Fellow of ICAN and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

He is also a certified financial applications consultant with Oracle and SAGE corporations.

Ajuwon started his career with Akintola Williams & Co and had a stint with Arthur Andersen (now KPMG Professional Services), Ecobank Nigeria and Zenith Bank Plc, before joining Crusader Nigeria Plc as Group Chief Finance Officer.

He is currently Group Chief Finance Officer at Custodian & Allied Plc and a non-executive Director at Custodian & Allied Insurance Limited.