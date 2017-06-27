Kaduna sacks 124 road marshals over extortion, absenteeism

The Kaduna State Government has sacked 124 road Marshals of its traffic law enforcement authority following allegations of misconduct and other corrupt activities.

A statement by the General Manager of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTELEA), Colonel Abdulkadri Ahmed, said some of the marshals were found wanting for extortion, while others absconded from their duty posts without good reasons.

Ahmed explained that out of the 124 marshals, one was dismissed from service for extortion, another for gross misconduct, while 122 marshals were relieved of their appointment for absconding from their duty posts.

“The termination of the appointment followed laid down procedure as prescribed in the authority’s Terms and Condition of Service (TACOS). The board said the move is part of its continuous improvement effort geared towards the repositioning the authority and efficient service delivery,” he said.

Meanwhile, the management of KASTELEA has given all the sacked marshals two weeks within which to return all KASTELEA property in their possession, noting that failure to do so would attract severe sanctions from the authority.

“KASTELEA wishes to assure members of the public of its services to traffic safety in Kaduna Members of public are hereby warned not to give any form of gratification or monetary inducements to its marshals,” the statement read.