Labour suspends strike as Cross River government assures stakeholders of action on demand

Organised labour in Cross River State chapter has suspended the indefinite strike following the state government’s assurance to implement the 13-point agreement earlier reached.

A statement by the labour movement, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Public Service Negotiating Council (PSNC) after a meeting with the state government on July 2, directed workers to resume work on Monday July 3, 2017.

“Consequent upon a meeting between the Cross River State Government to resolve the indefinite strike embarked upon by NLC, TUC and PSNC, the government has agreed to implement the 13-point agreement reached on May 30, 2017.

“As a result, the indefinite strike is hereby suspended and workers are therefore directed to resume work with effect from 3rd July 2017.”

While condemning the action of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), and National Union of Teachers (NUT), for pulling out of the strike, they appreciated those that stood by the labour movement within the two weeks in spite of threats from government.

“The organized Labour appreciates all unions for their support and solidarity in the course of the struggle,” the statement read.

The unions had embarked on the indefinite strike on June 19, 2017, to press for the 13-point agreement on workers warfare and pensioners gratuities.

The workers were also irked that the state government failed to use the N11 billion Paris Club refund money to meet some of their demands.