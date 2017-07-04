Lagos tasks public servants on IT compliance to remain relevant 

The Lagos State government has charged its workforce to embrace information technology in the workplace to continue to remain relevant in service.

The State Head of Service, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola, stated this at a press conference in Lagos as part of activities to mark this year’s Public Service Week tagged: “The Future is Now: Accelerating Public Service Innovation for Agenda 2030.”

Ademola stressed that public servants must continue to re-tool, re-kit and re-energize in order to fit into the state public service of the future.

“By implication therefore, and given the ongoing reforms in the State Public Service, as well as the ever expanding role of technology in the workplace, public servants who desire to remain relevant in the service of the future must be prepared to embrace change.

“We must continue re-tooling, re-kitting, re-booting and re-energising as only the right quality of staff with the right knowledge, techniques, skills, frame of mind and attitude will fit in to the Lagos State Public Service of the future.

“Let us therefore use this year’s celebration, individually and collectively, to signpost our transition into that space, with a firm determination to ensure that academically, professionally and technologically, we will continue to remain relevant in the state public service.”

Ademola noted that regardless of the opinions that the state public service was the most efficient, effective and proactive service in Africa, it still cannot afford to rest on its oars or become complacent.