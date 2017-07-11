Minister lauds Unilever for role in nation’s economy

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has commended Unilever Plc for its long presence in Nigeria and its contribution to the country’s economic growth.

Onu stated this during a courtesy visit and factory tour to Unilever where he reaffirmed government’s commitment to support the firm in its operations.

He said the Federal Government was committed to transforming the nation’s economy from a resource based to a knowledge based one and that the government was looking to partner with organisations like Unilever to achieve it target.

He called for synergy with research institutions under the ministry, stressing that his visit was to create an avenue for government to assist organisations like Unilever to overcome challenges by providing enabling environment to grow their businesses either through incentives or enabling legal framework.