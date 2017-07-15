Akon signs DeeVee to Konvict Music

The announcement was made now as Akon himself is in Lagos, as work is about to start fully on new material for Akon and other artistes on the Konvick Kartel label.

DeeVee until last year, was D’banj’s producer and produced the song Feeling The Nigga. He joins the label as producer and writer under on a multi-year publishing deal.

According to Akon’s lawyer, Ayo Shonaiya, who brokered the deal, DeeVee has been signed since the beginning of the year after negotiations for most of last year. DeeVee’s producing style is eclectic from Afrobeats to techno and electronic dance music (EDM). Aside D’banj, he has produced and worked with international acts like Snoop Dogg, Idris Elba, Big Sean and Fally Ipupa.