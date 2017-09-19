 
The Guardian
Email YouTube Facebook Instagram Twitter
Music  

Get in formation: Punk band slips onto Beyonce vinyl

By AFP
19 September 2017   |   5:38 am

Related

'Pakistan Girl' takes aim at corrupt cops and domestic abuse
51 mins ago  Literature
CBS's Australia TV deal favoured over Murdoch bid
59 mins ago  Film
Ramsey Noah makes case for cinemas
1 day ago  Film

ZEX — who have 8,000 likes on Facebook, compared with Beyonce’s 64 million — on Monday were directing the curious to a new website to buy the music.

Beyonce has become increasingly experimental, but this sounded a bit much: some fans who bought vinyl of her latest album “Lemonade” wound up with music from a Canadian punk band.

ZEX — an Ottawa hardcore quartet whose songs include “Child Soldier” and “Burn the Flag” — posted on Facebook a yellow record labeled as Beyonce’s “Lemonade” playing on a turntable, but the sound was guitar power chords and shouted vocals.

Columbia Records in a statement acknowledged a manufacturing mistake, blaming unspecified “human error” at a plant in Germany.

Rejecting any notion that it was an artistic decision, the label said: “Beyonce and ZEX were not aware of or responsible for the mispress.”

The mistake was only on the A-side of “Lemonade” on a small number of records, said the label, which promised refunds and exchanges.

ZEX — who have 8,000 likes on Facebook, compared with Beyonce’s 64 million — on Monday were directing the curious to a new website to buy the music.

“Lemonade,” which came out last year, was considered the most musically adventurous album of the pop superstar’s career as she branched into hip-hop, country — and hard rock, with Jack White and Led Zeppelin members among the credited songwriters.


In this article:
Beyonce vinylChild Soldier

No Comments yet