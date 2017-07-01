‘I made more money when I was fat’ – Lepacious Bose

A popular comedienne, Lepacious Bose, on Saturday said she made more money when she was overweight than when she became slim.

Bose said this at a news conference to mark the 2nd anniversary of Herbal Pro’s flagship product, EZ Slim and the Unveiling of Nigeria’s First Online Health and Wellness Newsletter in Lagos.

”I was obese for 25-years. I was never happy being fat and I had health challenges like my thyroids were aggravating, I was depressed, for two years I was not menstruating. I was so emotional and each time I visited the hospital, they will ask me to go and lose weight.

”Though, I was making a lot of money because it was easy cracking jokes about my being fat. Now that I am slimming down, I do not make so much money anymore.

”Above all, my weight loss has been an incredible journey and I am proud of the progress I have made and I don’t intend to stop.

”I am also proud of the fact that my weight loss is an inspiration to others. I am happier, healthier and more confident thanks to EZ Slim product.

”Presently, I am now a size 16. Two years ago, I was obese with a weight of 198kg.”

Also speaking, Mr Kishore Uttamchandani, Managing Director, Herbal Pro said that a study by Herbal Pro Limited showed that 89 per cent of people suffering from high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes in Nigeria were either overweight or obese.

Uttamchandani said that the study pointed to the lack of insight about healthy living as one of the causes of obesity in Nigeria.

He said the organisation had introduced an online weekly newsletter aimed at providing information and advice on how to improve health through healthy living.

”There has been a significant increase in the level of internet usage in Nigeria. The internet is a key avenue for researching and passing on information.

”Being a company that is into health and wellness, we would like to use the newsletter to educate, inform and advise Nigerians on how best to live a healthy life.

”We believe that a healthy lifestyle goes a long way to reducing cases of illnesses, ” he said.

In her remarks, Ms Vivian Iweha, Public Relations Manager of the organisation, said Herbal Pro was a herbal solution company focused on improving the health of Nigerians.