JLo back with an ex Marc Anthony for video

Lopez on Tuesday released a video for her single “Ni Tu Ni Yo” (“Neither You Nor Me”), which opens with her sitting at a table as Marc Anthony enters to welcome her.

The fellow singer embraces his ex-wife and compliments her on her watch before introducing her to a photographer who, throughout the video, takes glamour shots as Lopez poses before various backdrops.

The track, driven by a reggaeton beat and horn section, also credits Marc Anthony — a frequent artistic collaborator of Lopez before and during their marriage — as a songwriter.

Lopez premiered “Ni Tu Ni Yo” last week during the annual Macy’s fireworks show for the July 4 holiday in her native New York.

The song is her first track off “Por Primera Vez” (“For the First Time”), which will come out on September 29 and mark the bilingual star’s second album mostly in Spanish following 2007’s “Como Ama una Mujer” (“The Way a Woman Loves.”)

Lopez became an international superstar starting in the late 1990s with R&B-touched dance hits such as “If You Had My Love,” “Waiting for Tonight” and “I’m Real.”

While she has maintained a loyal fan base, her last album, 2014’s “A.K.A.,” fared worse commercially than her earlier albums.

Lopez, 47, was married to salsa megastar and fellow New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent Anthony, 48, for a decade starting in 2004, with Lopez giving birth to twins in 2008.

Lopez’s personal life has frequently featured in the tabloids. She most recently has been dating baseball great Alex Rodriguez, a Dominican-American New Yorker.