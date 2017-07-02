Ofime shines in Taurarin Zamani 

According to him, “Taurarin Zamani, which means ‘stars of the moment’ is hosted by Usman Uzee, one of Kannywood’s best actors. All he does is to bring out the lively side of politicians, celebrities and entrepreneurs from the North by asking them serious questions about their achievements, failures, challenges and dreams. It’s a show that exposes the good, the bad and the interesting life of northern public figures, as well as serves as a motivational platform for northern youth.

“Taurarin Zamani is now airing on AfricaMagic Hausa every Saturday by 5:30pm, with a repeat broadcast on Sunday by 5:30pm.“We are in talks with other cable and terrestrial stations and as soon as we have a broadcast date we will let the public know about it,” he said. “The audience should expect entertainment, fun and lots of laughter. I am currently working on a movie titled Make Room and believe me, this is going to be one of the biggest movies in Africa because of the richness of the story, the quality of hands and equipment we have employed and deployed to shoot it and the significant effort that we have put into this.

“We are presently in Jos, Plateau State, shooting day and night with a crew from different parts of the world just to make a film worth taking to the Oscars. This project is bigger than us, but our belief in Native Media is that if our dream doesn’t scare us, then it’s not worth it. I don’t want to make this movie for the profit alone, but to direct the eyes of the world to the plight of Nigerians directly affected by the reign of terror just like what we did with Oloibiri.”