Retro Dee: ‘Music is my first love, I will keep working at putting out good music’

Rising multi-skilled artiste, Demilade Akin-Alabi who is well known with the stage name Genio Bambino or Retro Dee has said he will keep working at putting out good music.

The singer, songwriter and producer made this known on during a stop visit at Pulse Nigeria office, saying that the awareness though takes time it would find its way to the ears of the right audience.

Though a medical doctor by training, the multi-talented act said it is all about his music for now. “When I study, I study, when I make music, I make music. Music is my first love and it is being giving undivided attention now. I might practice medicine later in life.”

Inspired by encouragement from people around him who listened to him sing, his first single, which he recorded at age 18, was in collaboration with Ycee’s ‘Juice’ producer Adey.

The member of four-man music group — the Monster Boyz Movement, made up of Bankyondbeatz, Santi, GMK and himself, described his sound as Afro-fusion with strength primarily in R&B, is also wanting to be known for his prowess in rap and other genres.

On his take on the competitive state of the Nigerian music industry and where he sees his music, Retro says he believes the current generation of artistes doing fantastically well, but as rising acts, they are going to stand out and be as big as the mainstream wave of artistes.

“I don’t think we are necessarily going to take over the current music scene. I think we are just carving out our own lane because our music is becoming a lot more accepted by people here. So I feel we are just going to have a different lane. I feel it’s almost going to be as big or as good as the current music scene.”

According to him, a good strategy to break in and get more solid weight behind his music career would be to not only keep being consistent at putting out good quality music but also collaborating with established acts.

On his Virtuoso album, which followed his three-track Carpe Diem 2015 EP, Retro revealed he spent a year putting together the project, and the output was basically a combination of his life experiences – the ups and downs.

Working on projects of his fellow Monster Boyz, which is coming soon, Retro stated that he can’t fathom why some acts are tagged ‘Alternative artistes’, when what they actually do is not so far from the popular genres — Soul, R&B.