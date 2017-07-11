Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs becomes the largest entrepreneurship network in the world

Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (A.Y.E) has been ranked the largest entrepreneurship network in the world by the Global Entrepreneurship Institute (GEI), an American-based globally trusted source for supporting entrepreneurs across 195 countries.

A statement signed by Jamie Olson, a GEI director, and sent to A.Y.E said, “Further to your database verification and empowerment programs submitted, please be informed of our recent listing of your organisation under the ‘sevens entrepreneurship organisation with global impact’ as the largest entrepreneurship network in the world”.

A.Y.E was formed seven years ago by Summy Smart Francis, a Nigerian, and has membership totalling over 12.6 million entrepreneurs.

Since its inception, the Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs, has innovated global entrepreneurship programmes including Harvest Africa (A program that showcases investment opportunities in Africa), AYEEP (Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs Empowerment Program), AYESA (Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs Student Association), MY MENTOR & ME (an online mentorship platform), as well as a newly launched entrepreneurship reality television show.

The institute is also involved in a humanitarian project called ‘Empower Borno’ – a partnership with the Borno state government of Nigeria, set up for the empowerment and redevelopment of the internally displaced victims of the Boko Haram insurgency.