Again, Access Bank gets Karlsruhe sustainability award

Access Bank Plc has emerged winner of the ‘Outstanding Business Sustainability Achievement’ Award for 2017, held in Germany, for the second time.

“The award was presented to Access Bank Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, in Karlsruhe, Germany, a year after the bank made history as the first African bank to receive this prestigious accolade. The award was received barely a week after Nigeria’s foremost rating agency, Agusto & Co, upgraded the Bank’s rating from A+ to AA-

According to the bank, the award is in recognition of Access Bank’s outstanding success in incorporating economic, social and environmental aspects into its corporate strategy and business processes.

“This prize also brings global recognition to the Bank’s impressive success in holistically embedding sustainability across all aspects of operations within the financial institution.

“The award ceremony which held on July 13th, 2017, was attended by CEOs of leading international financial institutions, senior executives of other winning institutions and top German government officials.”

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Wigwe said the award validates the Bank’s continuous efforts and commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Since we were here last year to receive the 2016 “Outstanding Business Sustainability Achievement Award,” Access Bank has continued to champion responsible investing, innovative health initiatives, environmental protection and financial inclusion. We are doing this profitably. So, we continue to encourage other institutions to embrace the same principles and practices.

“At Access Bank, we believe our operations, loan, and project finance must have the barest environmental footprint. Indeed, we believe the net impact of our activities must be positive on the environment. As such, we are champions of climate change mitigation and adaptation,” and assured that the Bank will be further motivated and maintain profitable growth while embracing sustainability.