Anonymous Nigerians own, operate 200 private jets locally

An investigation revealed that the multi-million dollar worth of super luxury gadgets, about 200 of them in Nigeria, were registered under shell companies while the identities of the real owners are left to speculation.



A handful of rich Nigerians, including religious leaders, have been said to own private jets under such conditions. Experts are, however, worried that the practice, besides aiding tax evasion, poses security risk and violates the guiding Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs).

