First batch of winners in Access Bank’s Family Fortune emerges

Access Bank Plc’s 12-week Family Fortune promo, under its Family Savings Scheme, started off with the first weekly draw producing 60 winners.

The promo, targeted at 100,000 winners of various prizes, is structured into weekly, monthly and mega qualifications. The weekly winnings include 50 family movie tickets, five data bundles, and five GOTv decoders.

The Group Head, Inclusive Banking, Access Bank, Ope Wemi-Jones, while addressing newsmen at the draw, said the savings scheme is designed to encourage families to save together, and enjoy exclusive privileges like interest rates and family rewards.

“We have basically pulled together the various products we offer to unique family members under this segment, while they continue to enjoy the confidentiality of their banking relation and manage their accounts as unique individuals,” she said.

According to the bank, a minimum of four family members will open account with a minimum of N20,000 each, but N150,000 cumulatively for seven days to qualify for weekly draws; raised to N300,000 for 30 days for monthly draws; and maintained at that level or above for 90 days to hit the mega draw.

For the monthly draws, families that qualify stand the chance of winning mobile phones, sponsored family shopping, DSTv decoders, LG home theatres, television sets and home furniture.

However, the mega draw will open the opportunity for thousands to win scholarships, family vacations, sound-proof generating sets, Kia brand family cars and family homes.

The Group Head, Business Banking Division, Access Bank, Adeyemi Odusoya, pointed out that families that do things together is where love and peace are fostered, translating into responsible citizenry.

“This is probably the first of its kind in the industry, and it is designed to reward the collective saving habits of families with exciting prizes and competitive interest rates, while they enjoy banking as individuals,” he said.

While new and existing customers are enjoined to key into the promo, accounts can be funded through cash deposits, cheques and interbank transfers, but not transfer from any Access Bank accounts as the campaign is expected to grow fresh liabilities.