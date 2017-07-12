Arla unveils innovation centre for dairy solutions



To address food security concerns and promote dairy solutions in the country, Arla Foods has unveiled its Global Innovation Centre to promote such causes.The centre which is located in Skejby, the heart of the Danish food cluster and the cluster of innovation excellence across Denmark, was created and designed to facilitate cutting-edge innovation in food processing by bringing all the key players into the value-chain.

Speaking during the commissioning of the centre which was attended by the Nigerian Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri and other officials of the ministry, the Chief Executive Officer, Arla Foods, Peder Tuborgh said the company remained committed to addressing the growing need of people around the world, including Nigerians, for nutritious, tasty, safe and affordable food products.

He said the centre was conceived as part of the company’s vision to create the future of dairy to bring health and inspiration to the world, naturally.“To be at the very forefront of the industry, it will require investments in research and innovation and our new Arla Foods Global Innovation Centre aims to bring not only innovation in Arla, but to bring the global dairy industry into a new era.

“When you think about the growing world population, you can either worry about it – or you can start acting to respond to the expected increase, and that is what we are doing at Arla Foods with our new Global Innovation Centre,” he added.

The centre is expected to function through proactive partnerships with universities, private partners and research institutions and supported by public funding, with its research supporting the development of healthy, tasty, and safe dairy products.

Such research, the company said, will in the long term focus on major scientific and technical challenges faced by the dairy industry, increase the shelf life of products to enable them to travel across geographies, secure food safety to ensure top quality products despite long distances, high temperatures and various types of transportation.