Local generating sets to bridge power deficit

The Managing Director of Tranos Contracting Limited, Jude Abalaka, has said with the locally-made generating sets manufactured by his company, the epileptic power supply in Nigeria will be reduced to the minimum.

He said with the call to promote locally made product in the country, it serves an opportunity for the company to grow into a household name in generator production and other technological devices in the country.

Abalaka made this assertion recently at a factory tour in Ikeja, Lagos, which included, the launch of made –in- Nigeria direct current hybrid generator for the telecoms industry, Energy distribution devices and accessories, changeover switches and isolators, protection devices, power distribution boards, control and automation panels, as well as steel and plastic enclosures, adding that the company is set to reduce the rate of importation of generators.

“We have a customer who was importing some of these machineries, but since we started producing them here, he has stopped importing and adopted our product.“One of the problems we are facing in this country and as a company is electricity, but we saw it as an advantage because we are problem solving company, and working on solving the problem for the country”.

He said “about 80 percent of the components are produced locally, and we are youth friendly”.Abalaka noted that the company sources its components in Nigeria and is bent on reducing unemployment among youths, which is why its work force are mostly youths with innovative ideas, adding that the innovations are ideas from the youths.

“Since our existence in 2008, there has never been an official unveil of the TRANOS brand or products. In preparation for this, we deemed it fit to give our brand a new identity, tagline and website to further support our evolution of being leader in technology products and solutions.”

“The brand is based on the philosophy that it is a knowledge-driven company that promises to add value to lives with innovative solutions and cutting edge technology,” he added.

Abalaka, further said that as the company approaches its 10 years of operations in Nigeria, the management believes it can achieve even more as there would be challenges.

“But we are more than able to function at levels that are comparable to what you would find only amongst the world’s best technology firms.”