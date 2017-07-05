Customs e-auction attracts more bidders

Some of the bidders, who spoke with The Guardian expressed optimism about the new process, which took off on July 1st, and urged the Customs to ensure a sustainable fair and transparency bidding.

An importer, Ben Osita, told The Guardian that the digital system will be a turning point in the history of Customs auction in Nigeria, if the authority could completely guard against manipulations and ensure efficient process.

He stressed the need for the service to also put in place measures that would ease payment, and picking of items since it is required to be done within a limited time. The spokesman for the Customs, Joseph Attah, confirmed to The Guardian that the system has been adequately synchronised to ensure an efficient process, adding that officers that will monitor the picking of items have been well trained.

Attah allayed fears of digital glitches, confirming that the portal (https:app.trade.gov.ng/eauction) is working perfectly now as people troop in to bid for their favourite items.

He said the Comptroller General took time to entrench the new method that requires deploying of ICT, and avoiding human contact and influences, adding that Nigerians will hopefully enjoy the benefits.

However, the online auction of seizures will only go to tax payers with Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), as only tax payers issued with Identification Number will be eligible to participate.

Attah, who rolled out the guidelines for the auction had earlier said: “Applicant must have a valid TIN issued by the FIRS with an active e-mail account; an applicant shall pay a non refundable fee of One Thousand Naira (N1,000.00) as administrative charge; an item is auctioned ‘as is’ as such request for replacement or refund shall not be entertained.

“The successful bidder shall make payment within five working days; failure to pay within five working days the item reverts to the second highest bidder; the successful bidder has two weeks from the date of payment to remove the item bidded for or forfeit same at the expiration of the two weeks.

“Any auction item not removed from the warehouse within 14 days from the date of payment shall revert to its pre-bidding status; take note for overtime cargo, that the successful bidder shall in addition pay 25% charges for Shipping line and Terminal operator respectively.The new e-auction portal for the sales of seized items at Customs Commands is expected to reduce congestion in the various government warehouses and increase revenue from the sales.