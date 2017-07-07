Med-view opens Lagos-Ilorin route

According to the schedule released by the airline, the flight days are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with departure from Lagos to Ilorin at 7.40a.m.. Departure from Ilorin to Abuja is 9.10am, while the return flight from Abuja to Ilorin is 15.50 p.m.. The flight is billed to depart Ilorin for Lagos at 17.30pm and arrive 18.20pm.

Spokesperson of the airline, Oyibotha Obuke, said the schedule is designed to give passengers the opportunity to fly to and from Ilorin with Med-view Airline and from

other destinations nationwide via Abuja and Lagos.