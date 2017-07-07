 
The Guardian
Business  |  Aviation  

Med-view opens Lagos-Ilorin route

By Wole Oyebade   |   07 July 2017   |   2:17 am

Medview Airline


Medview Airline will on July 10, 2017 commence flight operations to Ilorin, the Kwara capital.The airline said it will operate three flights a week, which are scheduled to link Ilorin with Abuja and Lagos.

According to the schedule released by the airline, the flight days are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with departure from Lagos to Ilorin at 7.40a.m.. Departure from Ilorin to Abuja is 9.10am, while the return flight from Abuja to Ilorin is 15.50 p.m.. The flight is billed to depart Ilorin for Lagos at 17.30pm and arrive 18.20pm.

Spokesperson of the airline, Oyibotha Obuke, said the schedule is designed to give passengers the opportunity to fly to and from Ilorin with Med-view Airline and from
other destinations nationwide via Abuja and Lagos.


