Nigeria LNG fetes Nipco’s gas terminal
The Managing Director, Nigeria LNG limited, Tony Attah has described the NIPCO Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Terminal as a world-class facility that could assist the nation effectively as a game changer in the gas industry.
Attah, who made the remark during a facility tour of NIPCO terminal in Lagos, said the operations and the human capital being exhibited by the company is very commendable and worthy of emulation in the nations quest to deepening LPG access across the country
“I never in my wildest imagination believe that this kind of facility exists in Apapa. The mental picture I have of Apapa is just a congested area but coming to NIPCO today I can see that beyond the congestion, there is quite a lot of value for Nigeria through the operations of NIPCO PLC,” he said.
The NLNG boss noted that NIPCO does not only have an advantage of operating in front of three or four jetties receiving both white products and gas, but also investing heavily to upscale the amount of LPG that it can receive into its facility.
He declared that “for me, NIPCO is a real game changer, and we are committed to continuing to support the company, and indeed Nigeria, to bring about a positive change in terms of energy availability in the country.”
He affirmed that there is a big scope for the company to strengthen the handshake, deepen the partnership between NLNG and NIPCO adding, “We stay committed to the partnership and most importantly, we stay committed to Nigeria.”
Attah restated the commitment of NLNG to Nigeria, stressing that the company’s vision is to be a global player in the LNG market, and to help build a better Nigeria, through its direct involvement in the LPG space
Going down memory lane, he recalled that as at 2007, Nigeria was doing only about 50,000 metric tonnes of LPG before NLNG got involved, adding, “I am glad to say that as at 2016, NLNG contribution to LPG in Nigeria is well over 25,000 tonnes per annum with a plan to increase to 300,000 tonnes this year (2017).”
Earlier in his welcome address, the NIPCO Group Managing Director, Venkataraman Venkatapathy, affirmed NLNG as the biggest producer of LPG locally, and has played commendable role in supplying LPG for domestic consumption.
He recalled that NIPCO’s entry into the LPG business in 2009, in response to the Federal Government’s call to genuine investors to improve LPG access through the provision of infrastructure to aid supply.
According to him, the historic completion of the 4,800 MT facilities in 2008, and the unparallel support of NLNG encouraged NIPCO to commence construction of the largest LPG sphere (5,000MT) in Africa, in continuous move to improve access, facilitate gas evacuation across the country and quick turnaround of NLNG vessels.
He told the NLNG delegation that safety remains the company’s watchword, as it has never experienced any loss time or injury (LTI) in its operations since 2009.Venkatapathy informed the team that NIPCO has excellent relationship with offtakers, who for obvious reasons (proximity to jetty, enduring LPG business operations, improved loading and weighing facilities’ to ensure accuracy of product loaded, faster turnaround etc) make NIPCO as first choice LPG terminal.
In this article: