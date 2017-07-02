Dizengoff partners firm to boost agric mechanisation 

In a bid to boost agricultural mechanisation, Dizengoff Nigeria has deployed new brand of tractors-CASE IH tractors, to meet mechanisation requirements of different farm sites in the country.

The Country Manager, Mr. Anti Ritvonen, who disclosed this during the unveiling and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with CASE IH in Abuja, affirmed the companies commitment to ensuring that Nigeria become self-sufficient in food production and also a major player in the exportation of quality and safe agricultural produce.

Explaining the significance of their collaboration with the manufacturer of farm equipment, Ritvoven pointed out that mechanisation plays important role in addressing food production, hence the need to support farmers with the right equipment to take care of their farm needs at different stages of development.

The Business Director, Africa and Middle East, CASE International, Mr. Marco Raimondo in his remark noted that the company has all the equipment to meet farmers’ needs by helping them to raise their efficiency and production.

He said CASE IH has a wide range of tractors, covering from the 35-75hp JXT and the 80-88hp Farmall JXM at the smaller end, through the 110-140hp Farmall A models to the 112-141hp Maximum and 142-213hp Puma tractors and the 650hp.

The Senate Committee Chairman on Agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, in his remarks, stressed the need to achieve food security and sufficiency in the country, adding that there was also need to attract more private investors into the sector.

Adamu observed that youths in Nigeria shy away from agriculture because of the experiences of farmers who engage in manual and tedious methods of farming, adding that lack of access to mechanised tools as a result of lack of funding had made the sector unattractive.