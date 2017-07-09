VCDP begins inputs distribution to rice, cassava farmers in Anambra
The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) assisted-Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), has commenced distribution of farm inputs worth N728 million to 4,515 rice and cassava farmers for the 2017 wet-season farming in Anambra.
The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanisation, Processing and Export, Mr. Afam Mbanefo, while launching the exercise, in Awka, disclosed that government was investing over N100 million resources, including seeds to boost yam farming for export, assuring that the resources will be distributed to farmers soon.
He added that the 2017 wet-season farming would be in five VCDP participating Local Government Areas, adding that government was determined to make agriculture a business and major source of income for farmers.
Mbanefo represented by Mr. Leo Imoka, the permanent Secretary in the ministry, urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate government’s effort in boosting agriculture by utilising the inputs judiciously.
In a remark, the State Programme Coordinator (SPC), Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), Mr. Emmanuel Aguncha, disclosed that the input distribution targeted 296 Farmer Organisations on 8,999 hectares of farmland, stressing that the counterpart payment by IFAD was N364 million, while the farmers paid a matching grant of N364 million.
According to Aguncha, the benefitting farmers were selected from Awka North, Anambra East, Anambra West, Orumba North and Ayamelum local government areas, and would be given seedlings, chemicals, and other inputs.
