JCI promotes public speaking in schools

In line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Agenda 2030 on education, Junior Chamber International (JCI), Lagos city recently held a public speaking competition among some secondary schools in the state to sharpen and develop their skills.

The competition, held in honour of the 2016 JCI world president, Pascal Dike to promote the ‘peace is possible campaign, the theme of the event.Dike said: “I took one message with me as I travelled around the world to 59 countries and that is, ‘peace is possible’. As a Nigerian, I believe peace is possible in our homes, in our communities and generally in this country.

Therefore my message to the youths is to focus not on what divides us but on what unites us as a people. So we should look at what our strengths are, believing that there is diversity and there is unity in diversity; that as a nation we are stronger, we will be more respected when we realize these things that unite us and be able to focus on exporting those features and sharing them. Therefore, I ask all of us to focus more on this country and be true active citizens and do whatever is possible to ensure stability and peace at all times because we are a great nation. Not just great in words but we can also be great in action.”

Similarly, the President, JCI Lagos city chapter, Laolu Owolabi said the organization decided to engage students who are the leaders of tomorrow to buy into the campaign, which would influence them as they get to the position of power, adding that public speaking is one of the tools for leadership.“Public speaking is one of the tools that a leader needs, because leadership is about influence and the capacity to influence people to do positive things.”

“So we decided to give students in secondary schools an opportunity to develop and sharpen their public speaking skills,” he added.Osunaike Adewunmi of Ikeja Senior High School emerged winner of the competition while Kenny Daniel of Oregun High School and Okougbo Naomi of Immaculate Heart Junior Comprehensive High School, Maryland were first and second runners- up respectively.