Monarch raises the alarm over poor state of agric college

“We have to do everything in our capacity to ensure the growth and development of the college. I will forever support FECA,” he said.National President of the association, Prof. Samuel Ogunrinde, decried the activities of land-grabbers, which he described as a threat not only to the institution but agriculture in the country.

Ogunrinde, who graduated from the college 50 years ago, said, “We are moving ahead with the foreign frontiers but back home, there is no support as the institution is faced with constant land grabbing and destruction of crops.”

The association alerted that FECA, which is renowned for its international partnerships, value chain training opportunities, bio-fortified vitamin A prodigies in cassava, maize and other agricultural feats, was at high risk.

He said, “We have a serious matter at hand which can erode our presence as an institution and sent us packing. They are in our midst trying to destroy our future and the future of our children.”

On his part, the Provost, Dr. Samson Odedina lamented the incessant destruction of government properties by some disgruntled individuals in the community. This, he said, was consequent upon the ongoing legal tussle between the institution and some land grabbing and demolition of FECA properties despite the case in the appeal court.

The Provost noted that the college’s 1,000-land mass, which is less than 10 per cent of other neighbouring institutions, has been reduced to 175 hectares by land grabbers.

He added that accreditation and reaccreditation of courses are in jeopardy as farm resources like the coffee and cocoa farms have been destroyed by these disgruntled individuals.“We have secured NBTE approval for visitation concerning new courses.