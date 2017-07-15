 
Supreme Court judgment has rescued us from APC, Adamawa PDP lawmaker

By Emmanuel Ande, Yola   |   15 July 2017   |   12:55 am

At yesterday’s proceeding, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), counsel to the first respondent – challenged the ground on which Senator Makarfi appealed the decision of the lower court in the name of PDP.


Workers Sit At Home To Celebrate Judgment

A member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly has described the Supreme Court judgment that removed Modu Shiriff from office and declared Ahmed Makarfi, as the Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as a saving grace to Nigerians.

The lawmaker, Lusambani Dilli, representing Demsa constituency told The Guardian that the judgment has restored lost hope of Nigerians and PDP will restore the lost glory come 2019.

Dilli who urged Nigerians to see the judgment as the return of hope of democracy in Nigeria, called on all members and supporters of PDP to put aside their political differences and come together to rebuild the party in preparation to take over the mantle of leadership in the next general elections.

The only PDP lawmaker in the state’s Assembly pointed out that his party will not gamble with the opportunity of reclaiming its mandate during the next elections.

Meanwhile, the state secretariat was yesterday deserted by workers who sat at home to celebrate the court judgment. When The Guardian visited, few people were seen gathered in groups, discussing.


