Ambode seeks stronger ethical standards for advertising industry

He said the FIRS would continue to partner with advertisers, adding: “You must have observed a fresh tinge to public communication and advertising from the FIRS, dating back to 2007. Some members of this association worked with us in re-designing our logo, branding and enunciating a new vision and mission.



“Likewise the withholding tax will apply as advance payment of tax. The employees in an advertising company will be subjected to personal income tax through the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) system.”

Referring to the theme, Fowler noted: “If ‘Fresh Thinking’ is a way of solving problems or considering situations from a fresh perspective that suggests unconventional solutions, then FIRS has been doing a lot of fresh thinking in recent times.

“In 2016, the country celebrated the addition of N27 billion to the national treasury from a novel idea: The waiver of penalties and interest programme. FIRS offered tax amnesty to taxpayers in default of payment of taxes between 2013 and 2015.

“We have also improved collaboration with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to ensure that MDAs remit taxes promptly through the implementation of the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), which facilitates deduction and remittance of Withholding Tax (WHT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) on all contract payments at source.”

The registrar, Advertising Practitioner Council of Nigeria (APCON), Garba Kankarofi, in his good will message, appealed to the advertising industry not to take advantage of the prolonged suspension of the APCON council to indulge in practices that negate the growth and development of the profession.

