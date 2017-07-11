NB launches zobo-flavoured spirit drink

Nigerian Breweries Plc, last Thursday in Lagos launched Ace Desire, a zobo flavoured alcoholic drink into the Nigerian market.

While addressing journalists at Heineken House during the launch, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Franco Maria Maggi, said the new product is a blend of spirit, natural Hibiscus or zobo extracts. According to him, “This rich combination of a balanced mix of spirit and Hibiscus extracts contains 5.5% alcohol, and offers a tingling sensation and rich aroma.”

Maggi also disclosed that the extensions of the Ace brand have always been informed by the need to satisfy different consumer taste profiles that evolve and change over time.

Ace Desire is packaged in a 33cl glass bottle; its sparkling wine colour makes it very attractive and appealing. Maggi said his company, which is known as ‘the house of quality’ has delivered on yet another promise to delight consumers with the introduction of Ace Desire.

“The brand’s ambition is to lead in the Nigerian Ready To Drink category by establishing itself as the relentless pioneer of innovation”, Maggi said. He also promised that the product would be available in outlets across the country over the next few weeks.

It would be recalled that Nigerian Breweries launched the Ace brand in December 2014, with an apple-flavoured alcoholic drink called Ace Passion. And in March 2015, Ace Roots, a spirit mixed alcoholic drink made from African herbs and fruits joined the Ace family, while Ace Rhythm, a mix of Vodka and Citrus was unveiled in November 2015.