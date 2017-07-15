 
The Guardian
Email YouTube Facebook Instagram Twitter
Guardian Woman  |  WIMBIZ  

Honours for pioneers, innovators at WIJ Africa 2017 conference

By Editor   |   15 July 2017   |   4:32 am
1 of 10
Guest Speaker, Associate Professor, Journalism and Media Studies, Rhodes University, South Africa, Anthea Garman
Dean, School of Media and Communication, PAN Africa University, Ikechukwu Obiaya (right) presenting award to representatives of the Vice-Chairman of Channels Media Group, Mrs, Olushola Momoh. Sola Rogers lead other staff members.
Panelists- Pioneer CNN’s first Digital and Multimedia Bureau, Stephanie Busari (left); Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WFM 91.7, Toun Okewale Sonaiya and CEO, City Media Academy, Mrs Adedoja Allen
Executive Vice President, Chicago Institute of Business, USA Anderson Uvie-Emegbo (left); Head, Accelerate TV, Colette Otuesho and Ikechukwu Obiaya PHOTOS: FEMI ADEBESIN-KUTI

The 2017 Women In Journalism Africa (WIJAfrica) conference, took place recently at the MUSON Centre, Onikan. With the theme: “Pioneers, Innovators and The Brave New World”, the fourth edition of the annual conference hosted female and male journalists from all forms of media and the panelists discussed pertinent issues relating to today’s media in the digital age, amongst other things.

It was a celebration of excellence as female pioneers and innovators in the profession were also honoured. The four honorees this year include the Publisher of The Guardian Newspaper, Lady Maiden Alex Ibru, who was honoured for the innovation and rebirth of the newspaper on other platforms. Others honorees include Sola Momoh, Vice Chairman, Channels Media Group; Mo Abudu, CEO, Ebony Life Television and Toun Okewake-Sonaiya, Founder and CEO, WFM 91.7.

Guest Speaker at the conference was Professor Anthea Garman from Rhodes University’s School of Journalism, South Africa. Also present at the auspicious occasion were Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Tosin Bucknor, Kris Ero, Judith Okonkwo, Teju Allen, Rich Tanksley, Colette Otusheso, Ikechukwu Obiaya and Anderson Uvie-Emegbo. Others include, Adedoja Allen, Stephanie Busari, among many others.


In this article:
Women In Journalism Africa


You may also like

I’m a woman who is doing her best to live her most authentic life. - Arit Okpo
7 mins ago  Personality
Are high levels of cholesterol threatening for a child?
53 mins ago  Issues
Daddy’s girl
1 hour ago  Guardian Woman
‘The beauty industry is very vibrant, nothing like recession affects it’
1 hour ago  Guardian Woman
Child expert laments increase in sexual abuse, other vices at mother and child expo
1 hour ago  Guardian Woman
Different strokes for different folks…
1 hour ago  Issues