Honours for pioneers, innovators at WIJ Africa 2017 conference

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > Guest Speaker, Associate Professor, Journalism and Media Studies, Rhodes University, South Africa, Anthea Garman Dean, School of Media and Communication, PAN Africa University, Ikechukwu Obiaya (right) presenting award to representatives of the Vice-Chairman of Channels Media Group, Mrs, Olushola Momoh. Sola Rogers lead other staff members. Panelists- Pioneer CNN’s first Digital and Multimedia Bureau, Stephanie Busari (left); Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WFM 91.7, Toun Okewale Sonaiya and CEO, City Media Academy, Mrs Adedoja Allen Executive Vice President, Chicago Institute of Business, USA Anderson Uvie-Emegbo (left); Head, Accelerate TV, Colette Otuesho and Ikechukwu Obiaya PHOTOS: FEMI ADEBESIN-KUTI

The 2017 Women In Journalism Africa (WIJAfrica) conference, took place recently at the MUSON Centre, Onikan. With the theme: “Pioneers, Innovators and The Brave New World”, the fourth edition of the annual conference hosted female and male journalists from all forms of media and the panelists discussed pertinent issues relating to today’s media in the digital age, amongst other things.

It was a celebration of excellence as female pioneers and innovators in the profession were also honoured. The four honorees this year include the Publisher of The Guardian Newspaper, Lady Maiden Alex Ibru, who was honoured for the innovation and rebirth of the newspaper on other platforms. Others honorees include Sola Momoh, Vice Chairman, Channels Media Group; Mo Abudu, CEO, Ebony Life Television and Toun Okewake-Sonaiya, Founder and CEO, WFM 91.7.

Guest Speaker at the conference was Professor Anthea Garman from Rhodes University’s School of Journalism, South Africa. Also present at the auspicious occasion were Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Tosin Bucknor, Kris Ero, Judith Okonkwo, Teju Allen, Rich Tanksley, Colette Otusheso, Ikechukwu Obiaya and Anderson Uvie-Emegbo. Others include, Adedoja Allen, Stephanie Busari, among many others.