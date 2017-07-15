Honours for pioneers, innovators at WIJ Africa 2017 conference
The 2017 Women In Journalism Africa (WIJAfrica) conference, took place recently at the MUSON Centre, Onikan. With the theme: “Pioneers, Innovators and The Brave New World”, the fourth edition of the annual conference hosted female and male journalists from all forms of media and the panelists discussed pertinent issues relating to today’s media in the digital age, amongst other things.
It was a celebration of excellence as female pioneers and innovators in the profession were also honoured. The four honorees this year include the Publisher of The Guardian Newspaper, Lady Maiden Alex Ibru, who was honoured for the innovation and rebirth of the newspaper on other platforms. Others honorees include Sola Momoh, Vice Chairman, Channels Media Group; Mo Abudu, CEO, Ebony Life Television and Toun Okewake-Sonaiya, Founder and CEO, WFM 91.7.
Guest Speaker at the conference was Professor Anthea Garman from Rhodes University’s School of Journalism, South Africa. Also present at the auspicious occasion were Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Tosin Bucknor, Kris Ero, Judith Okonkwo, Teju Allen, Rich Tanksley, Colette Otusheso, Ikechukwu Obiaya and Anderson Uvie-Emegbo. Others include, Adedoja Allen, Stephanie Busari, among many others.