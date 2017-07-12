Do You Really Know Your Partner? A Quiz

People grow, and as they do, they change. Everything about them can change: from their favourite foods, to their dream job, to the things they enjoy doing the most. In a relationship, keeping up with these changes can be quite tasking, so to keep things fresh and healthy, ask questions regularly. It can be a lot of fun too!

Take this quiz below to know how well you know your partner, or just for fun. Once you’re done, read the questions and your answers to your partner to find out how well you did. Then, ask your partner to answer the same questions to gauge their knowledge of you. Any questions you answer incorrectly should be seen as opportunities for conversation and deepening your relationship.

What is your partner’s favourite place to eat out? Bonus point: What is their favourite thing to order? If your partner were to move somewhere else, where would it be? What is their favourite car brand? (Hint, Hint!) What movie is guaranteed to make them cry or get more emotional than normal? What is their number one tickle spot? When your partner was a child, what did they want to be when they grew up? Did your partner have a nickname as a child? What was it? Bonus point: Did they like the nickname? Why? What’s your partner’s least favourite housework task? Outside of their career, what is something your partner considers themselves naturally talented at?’ What’s your partner’s favorite smell? (Yourself? Are you sure you are not over-reaching here? Of all the ways there are to die, which does your partner fear the most? What’s your partner’s favourite flavour of ice cream? How did your partner spend their summers as a child? What relatives do your partner like the least? Who is your partner’s best friend? Do you know the names of anyone that has been irritating your partner lately? What purchase is your partner is currently considering? What’s on their wish list? Does your partner consider themselves more like their mother or their father in terms of personality? In what way? What’s your partner’s least favorite body part? What type of music does your partner secretly like? What are your partner’s top two pet peeves? Which of your partner’s achievements are they most proud of? Who is someone your partner considers to be a mentor, or who has been a strong positive influence on their professional development? What disappointment or rejection from your partner’s past still stings? What does your partner typically look forward to most about the weekend?

When you review your answers together, remember that it’s your partner who decides whether you earn a point for each answer. For some questions, like their favorite ice cream flavor, your partner may have more than one answer in mind, maybe depending on their mood that day. Sometimes, though, we know our partners better than they know themselves. When you’re reviewing your answers, you may find yourselves making interesting, or even emotional conversations.

Each correct answer carries a mark. Bonuses carry half a mark, but do not count if you get the actual question wrong. Scoring is not the key to this quiz—the conversation is—but here’s a possible scoring guide:

If you (or your partner) score 20+ points: You know your partner very well—and if you scored more than 16, and you’ve been with your partner for less than six months, you’re probably a bit intense in your relationship style.

If you score 15-19 points: You know your partner pretty well. In what categories do you know them less well? Maybe the two of you haven’t talked much about your childhood experiences, or you’ve shied away from talking about topics related to negative emotions. Aim to learn the answers now.

If you score 9-14 points: Maybe you’ve only been together a short time, maybe you don’t talk to each other much, or maybe your conversations tend to be of a particular type (e.g., you’re both in the same profession and mainly talk about work.) Ask yourself now if your personal lives or careers are so demanding that you’re not getting a chance to talk and connect. Would it be worth bringing more balance to your relationship?

If you score 0-8 points: The good news is there’s lots of room for improvement here.