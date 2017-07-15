 
All The Fun, Arts and Lights at Sao & The Muse

By Chidera Muoka 15 July 2017   |   3:05 pm

The creative scene in Lagos has taken a life of its own and we are more than happy to be a part of it. In comes Sao & The Muse a two-day creative showcase targeted at working with intriguing aspiring creatives in the industry and giving them the opportunity to connect with known artists to give an all-round eclectic experience.

The event was held from the 13th to the 14th of July at the Sao Cafe and was indeed an experience. Here’s all the fun had over the period of two days.

Day One

#ItTakesAVillage | my phenomenal band: @philipuzo (music director) @ugonname @showbizz007 @biggieajayiolufemi @michaeloloyede 🙌🏾| my acoustic piano painted by: @pollyalakija ❤️| my tailor #Funmi 💁🏾| my amazing friend and genius @2scoopsofnikki | and @saocafelagos for having me on your amazing platform! Thanks to everyone for making last night a stepping stone to bigger nights and bigger stages. To the audience…. I looooove you guys!!!! #kaline #afrogirl #saoandthemuse2 #aboutlastnight #amusicianinlagos #livemusic #liveband #creativity

A post shared by KALINÉ (Ka-Lee-Nay) (@kalineofficial) on

Sound experience starts from 3pm. Tune in to culture at Sao & The Muse 2. #Day2 #SaoAndTheMuse2 #Art #Creativity #Culture #SaoCafeLagos

A post shared by SaoCafe Lagos (@saocafelagos) on

Jackets with matching hats by @popartii #SaoAndTheMuse2

A post shared by Road Arkyve (@roadarkyve) on

Medina’s muses. #AboutLastNight #SaoAndTheMuse2

A post shared by Nicole N. Asinugo 🍦 (@2scoopsofnikki) on

Day Two 

@ozinna x @painterabe .. on view @saocafelagos today

A post shared by PAINTERABE (@painterabe) on

Live Art currently going on @saocafelagos #saoandthemuse2 Check more on Insta Stories! @osaze_amadasun

A post shared by farabale (@farabaleafrica) on

About last night #SaoAndTheMuse2 #chromainstallation #chromaperformance @saocafelagos

A post shared by Medina Dugger (@medinadugger) on

A’NAALA girls at #saoandthemuse2 . It was such a vibe 😭😭 met so many of our faves and discovered so many amazing people today. Feeling #blessed 🙏🏾 . When is the next one??? Btw the dope car behind us is by the amazing @painterabe 😍❤️

A post shared by A’naala Art (@anaalablog) on

Live painting session with @anth_insecta @saocafelagos #saoandthemuse2 #insectastudios #creative #art

A post shared by Alexander Okonkwo (@onyx.photography) on


