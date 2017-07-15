All The Fun, Arts and Lights at Sao & The Muse

The creative scene in Lagos has taken a life of its own and we are more than happy to be a part of it. In comes Sao & The Muse a two-day creative showcase targeted at working with intriguing aspiring creatives in the industry and giving them the opportunity to connect with known artists to give an all-round eclectic experience.

The event was held from the 13th to the 14th of July at the Sao Cafe and was indeed an experience. Here’s all the fun had over the period of two days.

Day One

Sound experience starts from 3pm. Tune in to culture at Sao & The Muse 2. #Day2 #SaoAndTheMuse2 #Art #Creativity #Culture #SaoCafeLagos A post shared by SaoCafe Lagos (@saocafelagos) on Jul 14, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

Sound experience starts from 3pm. Tune in to culture at Sao & The Muse 2. #Day2 #SaoAndTheMuse2 #Art #Creativity #Culture #SaoCafeLagos A post shared by SaoCafe Lagos (@saocafelagos) on Jul 14, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

Jackets with matching hats by @popartii #SaoAndTheMuse2 A post shared by Road Arkyve (@roadarkyve) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Jackets with matching hats by @popartii #SaoAndTheMuse2 A post shared by Road Arkyve (@roadarkyve) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Medina’s muses. #AboutLastNight #SaoAndTheMuse2 A post shared by Nicole N. Asinugo 🍦 (@2scoopsofnikki) on Jul 14, 2017 at 2:41am PDT

Day Two

@ozinna x @painterabe .. on view @saocafelagos today A post shared by PAINTERABE (@painterabe) on Jul 14, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

Live Art currently going on @saocafelagos #saoandthemuse2 Check more on Insta Stories! @osaze_amadasun A post shared by farabale (@farabaleafrica) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

About last night #SaoAndTheMuse2 #chromainstallation #chromaperformance @saocafelagos A post shared by Medina Dugger (@medinadugger) on Jul 14, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT