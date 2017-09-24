Review: Clubhouse Vibe

The Clubhouse is located in the heart of Tak Continental Estate, Life Camp. It has a very rustic feel, with wooden architecture and raffia umbrellas. As the name suggests, it is a clubhouse with a gym, restaurant, pool and other facilities such as a kids’ playground making it very family friendly. They have both outdoor and indoor seating, but we opted to sit outside, as it’s not every day you get to enjoy the Abuja breeze. They had a decent amount of patronage that evening, but there is enough space to accommodate a small village.

Service

We had our orders taken, and our drinks were brought to us within a reasonable time. The food, however, did not come as soon as we would have liked but they made up for this with the complimentary groundnuts we were given to snack on. The staff were very friendly and didn’t trouble us when we were taking pictures even though we were armed with what seemed like Studio 24 equipment.

Food

Broasted chicken (half) with oven roasted potatoes, pickles and sweet chilli sauce. The chicken was allegedly some sort of Kentucky style fried chicken, but to put it nicely…let’s all leave Kentucky Fried Chicken for Colonel Sanders. The chicken was very dry and tasteless while the potatoes lacked flavour and moisture. The sweet chilli sauce was without a doubt, the best part of this meal; it gave the chicken the taste it really needed. The overall taste and feel of this meal left us with regret and disappointment.

Who really wants some dry chicken and potatoes after a long day?

Drinks

For drinks, we had the strawberry mojito, which was slightly different from your average mojito. It had chopped, fresh strawberries, which made it fruity and refreshing.

Would we return? It’s going to have to be a no from the AFD team. The only plus is that this is almost a perfect place to go to if you’re looking for a nice, serene environment, as it is located somewhat outside the hustle and bustle of Abuja and has a beautiful ambience.