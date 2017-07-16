Spicy Shaki (Tripe) Never Tasted So Good

“A man who uses his teeth to cut peppered shaki, with his eyes wide open, is not afraid of anything.”

– Williams Shakespeare.

I 100% agree with that saying. Not so much the bit about it being a quote by Shakespeare, but who am I to question the Internet?

Shaki, Shakki, Sharki, Tripe, Omasum. Why does this one food have so many names, spellings, and pronunciations? Because it’s so darn good, it deserves multiple names. Here’s the recipe below!

Ingredients

Shaki/Tripe (washed and diced – 4 handfuls)

Seasoning cube

Water

Tomato Sauce (1/2 cup)

Habanero pepper (1 – chopped)

Yellow, green, red, and orange bell peppers (aka tatase pepper) – (diced)

Onions (diced)

Ginger & garlic (minced)

Green onions (optional)

Instructions

1. Combine the shaki, tomato sauce and 1/2 cup of water and place over low-medium heat.

2. Season with seasoning cube.

3. Cook till shaki is tender yet slightly crunchy (depending on the tenderness of the uncooked shaki, this could take ten minutes or more).

4. Add more water as needed – just enough to prevent it from drying.

5. Combine the rest of the ingredients (except the green onions) and increase the heat to medium. Cook until tender then garnish with green onions.

6. Serve as an appetizer or an accompaniment to rice, plantain, porridge etc.