Nigerian Twitter React To Funke Akindele’s Role In “Avengers: Infinity War”

Our baby girl, Funke Akindele-Bello who is also known for her comedy series, Jenifa, has put Nigeria on the map.

The hilarious actress will be playing the role of Dora Milaje, one of Black Panther’s guards in Avengers: Infinity War. To read the full story, click here.

As the first Nigerian to land a role in a Hollywood superhero movie, Nigerians have taken to social media to react:

It was a parody 5 years ago, now it’s happening. Funke Akindele is in the new Avengers! pic.twitter.com/BJRMtaE8AF — LoluOlateru (@LoluOlateru) January 10, 2018

How Nigerians will step into worldwide cinemas to watch Avengers infinity war Becos of who? Bcos of Funke Akindele pic.twitter.com/DlnRyAyZjd — Jèfé Juān Jọsé (@Jefe_says) January 10, 2018

Me, a Nigerian intellectual, looking for Funke Akindele in Avengers: Infinity War. pic.twitter.com/QAqOYKL6Eg — Thr (@Desambaius) January 10, 2018

This life is just very funny. One would have thought Genevieve, Kate Henshaw and the likes stood a higher chance at breaking into HollyWood, but see Funke Akindele, see God! — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) January 10, 2018

FUNKE AKINDELE IS GOING TO BE IN BLACK PANTHER?????!!!!! I know I asked for Chiwetalu Agu to play T’Chekwube but GOD DAMN T’Chenifa will do…. T’Chenifa will DO! — kobi (@Mhagayr) January 10, 2018

Nigerians gotta show out en masse for Black Panther. We gotta be in there screaming “omo re bii custard! You’re not a baaaastard!” every time Funke Akindele comes on screen. #BlackPantherMovie — #MrKampari (@TheFolarin) January 10, 2018

Nigerians in the cinema when Funke Akindele says her one line in avengers: infinity war pic.twitter.com/FQr4MVaUib — Oluwatimileyin (@Timi_ODST) January 10, 2018

Nigerian-American Sci-Fi writer, Nnedi Okorafor-Mbachu was slated to write the Black Panther in October last year.