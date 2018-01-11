 
Nigerian Twitter React To Funke Akindele’s Role In “Avengers: Infinity War”

By Njideka Agbo 11 January 2018   |   7:00 am

Our baby girl, Funke Akindele-Bello who is also known for her comedy series, Jenifa, has put Nigeria on the map.

The hilarious actress will be playing the role of Dora Milaje, one of Black Panther’s guards in Avengers: Infinity War. To read the full story, click here.

As the first Nigerian to land a role in a Hollywood superhero movie, Nigerians have taken to social media to react:

Nigerian-American Sci-Fi writer, Nnedi Okorafor-Mbachu was slated to write the Black Panther in October last year.

