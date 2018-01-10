Michael Douglas Denies Sexual Allegation Before It Goes Public

Michael Douglas came out on Tuesday revealing that he has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The 73-year-old actor did the unusual by speaking out about the incident before it became public. He strongly denied claims by a former employee that he “masturbated in front of” her 32 years ago.

“I will fess up to colourful language, but the issue of masturbating in front of her? That rung is something I’ve only heard about the last year. It’s not an expression that related to the ‘80s. So I thought it stunk,” He said.

Douglas added,

“It’s extremely painful. I pride myself on my reputation in this business, not to mention the long history of my father and everything else. I don’t have skeletons in my closet or anyone else who’s coming out or saying this. I tried to figure out, why the hell would somebody do this? The part that hurt the worst is having to share something like this to your wife and your children. My kids are really upset, [they have had] to go to school worrying this is going to be in some article about me, being a sexual harasser. They’re scared and very uncomfortable”

He also said that he’s aware that this brings him under scrutiny.

“I felt the need to get ahead of this. It pertains to me but I’m also getting a sense of how it reflects in our culture, and what is going on today. I see it as a cautionary tale.” “I had the choice of waiting for a story to come out, one that will clearly get picked up by other newspapers and magazines, and then I have to sit there and try to defend myself. Or, try to share with the public, a little ahead of the story, my thoughts and concerns”

Finally, he mentioned his continual support for women in Hollywood.