National Kissing Day: Top Five Kiss Scenes

In celebration of the National Kissing Day, which is observed annually on July 6th, we are highlighting some of our best and most memorable movie kisses. We all have those movies with some scenes that may make us long to grab someone and lock our lips with theirs passionately like is done in the movie.

Take a look at these iconic movie kisses through the years:

Twilight

Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson)’s first kiss was electric! So it didn’t come as a surprise, although it was exciting, when they broke their matrimonial bed later in the trilogy.

The Notebook

Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) share a lot of kisses, but nothing beats the post-canoe, pouring-rain moment when they kiss.

Silver Linings Playbook

Pat (Bradley Cooper) and Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence) have a picture-perfect first kiss.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

After crushing on her for several years, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) finally kisses Cho (Katie Leung).

Gone With the Wind

As the world falls to pieces around them, Scarlett (Vivien Leigh) and Rhett (Clark Gable) embrace.

Do you have those movies which make you want to kiss someone (or your pillow) or re-enact the scene? Feel free to add yours in the comments section below.