Recipe: A New Twist To Fried Fish

Fried fish just got a little more interesting with this recipe I found from Martha Stewart. Try it out and tell me what you think.

Ingredients

8 cups safflower or other neutral-flavored oil

3/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour

3/4 cup cornstarch

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 cups club soda or seltzer

3 pounds skinless freshwater fish fillets (1/2 to 1 inch thick), such as trout, perch, or walleye, cut into 2-inch pieces

Potato rolls, sliced tomatoes, pickles, potato chips, and lemon wedges, for serving

Tartar Sauce with Pickled Jalapenos, for serving

Prep time: 30 mins

Total time: 45 mins

Serves 6 to 8

Directions

Heat oil in a large, heavy pot (preferably cast iron) to 365 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, 1 teaspoon salt, and baking powder. Gently whisk in club soda; do not overmix (there may be some lumps). Let stand 15 minutes.

Pat fish very dry; season with salt and pepper. Working with a few pieces at a time, dip fish in batter, then transfer directly to hot oil with tongs. Cook until crisp and golden brown all over, about 3 minutes. (Be sure to keep oil temperature between 345 degrees and 365 degrees.) Transfer to paper towels to drain. Serve fish hot on rolls, with tomatoes, pickles, chips, and tartar sauce, and lemon wedges alongside.

Variations

Ocean fish work well in a fish fry, too — provided the fillets are thin enough to ensure the right ratio of coating to fish. Try to find ones no thicker than an inch, and bear in mind that the thicker the fillets, the longer they’ll need to cook.

**The fish is best served immediately, but can be kept warm in a 200-degree oven while you fry the rest.

Recipe from Martha Stewart