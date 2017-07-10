Rapping with JoulesDaKid

We can never get tired of good music as Nigeria is overflowing with talented artists. Kayode Joules Oguntayo, also known as JoulesDaKid, has been in the music game since 2011. According to the artist, “I put out my first actual song in 2011. My music has been inspired by a lot of people… M.I, Jesse Jagz, Ice Prince, Naeto C and Sauce Kid locally and internationally, people like Big Sean, Asap Rocky and Kanye West.”

The upcoming rapper is mostly recognised for featuring in the song Elegushi with Ice Prince and his most recent video, Gimmie Dat, from his album HomeComing. Guardian Life caught up with him on his inspirations and his first radio experience!

How did you initially become interested in music? Was this the career path you have planned?

I studied architecture but I’m not sure if I wanted to be a musician first before I wanted to be an architect, either that or I realised I wanted to be an artist a few weeks before I wanted to be a musician. They’ve always been side by side for me.

How difficult is it to make it in the music industry in Nigeria?

I’ll say it’s only difficult for most people because it’s saturated, like almost every other industry in Nigeria, but if you have a sound of your own and it’s strong enough to separate you from the crowd, then you’ll be fine.

Give us a breakdown of your thought process when you come up with new music?

I first figure out what I want to talk about on the song and then I build a mood around it before putting down any actual words on the instrumental.

Do your life experiences or background have anything to do with your work?

For the most part, every song I write is something I’m personally going through or it’s something I know actually happens in society. I also try to actively speak on things I know should be addressed, in my own little way.

What is your most unforgettable moment so far?

I remember putting out one of my first songs years back; I was really young then, and the next day hearing it on the radio. It’s not that big of an achievement but it definitely encouraged me at the time to do more.

Tell us about people you have worked with and who’s been your favourite so far?

I’ll say working with UaX has been my favourite experience so far, although I’ve also worked with people like Ajebutter22, Falz, Ice Prince, Orezi and bunch of other people.

Who would you like to work with in the future?

I’m looking forward to working with a lot of different kinds of artists, but as a rapper, I’ll say I like Olamide’s work a lot, Phyno as well, I’d like to work with Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Sarkodie and so forth, just for their individual styles and to see what our combinations sound like.

What should your fans look forward to this year…any exciting stuff coming up?

Definitely, a lot of new stuff coming this year, I’ll be putting a few new songs in about a month’s time and you’ll find me doing few things here and there on TV besides the music.

Explain an interesting fact about yourself, especially relating to your work?

I like to be the only person in the studio when I record, not because I’m shy but just because I can be as experimental as I need to be until I’ve decided what’s good and what’s not. Then I open it up to my team to criticise.