Strip Coconut Jollof Rice

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you coconut jasmine jollof rice. The combination of

flavours is deliciously unique. The natural flavour of jasmine rice, the occasional taste and

crunch of the coconut, and the jollof flavour all complement each other in a way never

imagined possible. No one taste completely overwhelms the other. The meal leaves you

guessing which taste you will meet next with each bite. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1/3 cup coconut oil

1 small onion – diced

1 habanero pepper – chopped

1 tablespoon minced ginger and garlic

1/2 red bell pepper – diced

3/4 cup tomato paste

1/3 cup grated coconut

5 mushrooms – sliced (optional)

1 1/2 cups jasmine rice

Coconut water (substitute with water if needed)

1 seasoning cube

Salt to taste