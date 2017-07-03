 
Food

Strip Coconut Jollof Rice

By Abby Soetan 03 July 2017   |   4:45 pm
Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you coconut jasmine jollof rice. The combination of
flavours is deliciously unique. The natural flavour of jasmine rice, the occasional taste and
crunch of the coconut, and the jollof flavour all complement each other in a way never
imagined possible. No one taste completely overwhelms the other. The meal leaves you
guessing which taste you will meet next with each bite. Enjoy!
Ingredients
1/3 cup coconut oil
1 small onion – diced
1 habanero pepper – chopped
1 tablespoon minced ginger and garlic
1/2 red bell pepper – diced
3/4 cup tomato paste
1/3 cup grated coconut
5 mushrooms – sliced (optional)
1 1/2 cups jasmine rice
Coconut water (substitute with water if needed)
1 seasoning cube
Salt to taste
Instructions
1. Heat oil in pot and sauté onions, minced ginger & garlic, habanero and bell peppers till
they become tender.
2. Season with seasoning cube and add tomato paste. Cook for five minutes and add rice.
3. Add two cups of coconut water (or water) and cook on low heat till rice becomes soft,
adding more water as necessary.
4. Add mushrooms when rice is halfway cooked.
5. Taste for salt and adjust as necessary.
6. Once rice is soft, serve hot with protein of choice (and of course plantain)!

