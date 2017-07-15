Four Ways To Make Crop Tops Without Sewing

Summer isn’t an ideal weather situation in Nigeria but that doesn’t stop any of us from trying to look chic and channel the fashion trends for the weather through our wardrobe selection. One of those trends is the timeless crop top.

Getting a crop top is pretty much the easiest buy but making it yourself is even easier! These DIY (do-it-yourself) hacks will have you changing one or two old outfits to new wears in a matter of minutes!

The Tee Classic

This is pretty much easy to achieve. Transform an old tee with sleeves to a sleeveless crop top. The edge to this look is the ability to tie the top in front. Extra points for style!

The Hippie

Turn a simple tank top to a hippie crop top with frills and knots following the easy steps below.

The Hoodie

It’s just as easy as it looks. Take your hoodie and put the scissors to work at the length you want and voila!

The Wrap

The wrap crop top is a little bit more technical but we’ve got you covered. Here’s a video on how you can make one of the most expensive crop tops in less than five minutes with an outfit from your wardrobe.