Style Trends You Should Jump On

Wondering what trends are in, and whether you should join the fun? Not sure what outfits flatter your body type and what styles you should totally run from? Here is a guide that will help put these questions to rest.

Today, we’ll be focusing on the colour trends that are in this season. The trends for this season include

a lot of colour. Wearing colour is normal, yes. However, we see these colours being taken to great levels. We are looking at bright blue and green, pink and yellow, blue and red, purple and pink. The combinations are endless. So it’s time to step up and step out in bold colours.

Be summer party ready in this light and luxurious print bomber – SS17 available on @oxosi 💥 A post shared by Orange Culture Nigeria (@orangecultureng) on Jul 14, 2017 at 3:31am PDT



The fun thing about this trend is that it does not limit you to your size or body type, especially if you are confident. However, you should understand that bright colour draw attention to a part of your body. So if you want to flaunt your large bottom, go ahead and wear yellow pants. However, if your upper body is bigger than your lower body, you can pair those yellow pants with a darker top. Dark colours are slimming, so the attention will move to your lower half, like is done below.

Look 7 Our Autumn Winter 17 Collection for @bof 💥 thanks to @lfdw_ng ! Photography @kosolonwudinjor Creative direction @onyinyefafiobi Make up @deydeysoso_ Model @d.udoye of @fowlermodels 🍊🍊 Jewelry made in collaboration with @adeledejak A post shared by Orange Culture Nigeria (@orangecultureng) on Apr 12, 2017 at 1:25am PDT

This is a continuous guide, so make sure to always check this site out for more trends.