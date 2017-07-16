Style Trends You Should Jump On
Wondering what trends are in, and whether you should join the fun? Not sure what outfits flatter your body type and what styles you should totally run from? Here is a guide that will help put these questions to rest.
Today, we’ll be focusing on the colour trends that are in this season. The trends for this season include
a lot of colour. Wearing colour is normal, yes. However, we see these colours being taken to great levels. We are looking at bright blue and green, pink and yellow, blue and red, purple and pink. The combinations are endless. So it’s time to step up and step out in bold colours.
N O M Z A M O 💛💜 @nomzamo_m This is how to make a statement at the #moetpartyday #southafrica #joburg You looked like the star that you are. The yellow popped on your skin like I knew it would. Thanks for trusting me as always…must be that July 13 connection 😆😘 #tfofcourse #tojufoyeh #moetmzansiroyalty
The fun thing about this trend is that it does not limit you to your size or body type, especially if you are confident. However, you should understand that bright colour draw attention to a part of your body. So if you want to flaunt your large bottom, go ahead and wear yellow pants. However, if your upper body is bigger than your lower body, you can pair those yellow pants with a darker top. Dark colours are slimming, so the attention will move to your lower half, like is done below.
This is a continuous guide, so make sure to always check this site out for more trends.