The Battle Of The Ice-Cream Spots

We all love ice-cream. Ice-cream on a hot day. Ice-cream on a warm day. Ice-cream even on a cold day.

Today, we are choosing a favourite from some of our top ice-cream spots in Lagos.

Coldstone:

The special thing about Coldstone is that you can mix flavours of ice-cream and “create” your own ice-cream flavour. You can get your ice cream even in your favorite alcohol, chocolate brand, childhood sweet and in other amazing flavours and topping you can imagine. They also add everyday snacks and sweet treats to their ice cream servings and you can have a big waffle like cone with chocolate around it if you like. They open all days of the week and you can find them at any of these addresses close to you: 4 Saka Tinubu St, Lagos, Nigeria; Food Court, The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki 31/37; Toyin Street, Ikeja; 14C, Joel Ogunnaike Street, G.R.A., Ikeja; Ikeja City Mall (Food Court); Ikeja Food Court, Adeniran Ogunsanya Shopping Mall, Surulere; 68, Calcutta Crescent, Queens Barracks Road, Apapa.

Ice-Cream Factory:

Ice-cream factory offers a small but interesting variety of treats from delicious scoops of different ice cream flavours, to ice cream meals, to amazing cakes and other desserts. I mean, their name is ice-cream factory. What do you expect!Their amazing, quality flavors will keep you asking for more. You can always get a not- too-expensive scoop in Ice cream factory compared to other ice-cream joints in Lagos. You can try out the apple crumble, cookie dough and/or raspberry ripple flavours to fall in love more with Ice cream. They are located on Admiralty Way (E), Lekki, Lagos and their opening hours are 11am-12pm.

Hans And Rene Gelataria:

Although it was opened May 2015, this is one place you are sure to get some surprising flavours for your ice cream. Have you ever tried African cherry (Agbalumo) in ice cream form? Hans and Rene is awesome like that! Located in Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, 1A Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island Lagos, Hans & Rene is the new ice-cream place in town that’s hot.

Chocolat Royal:

When you say ice cream, Chocolate Royale comes to mind! Chocolate Royale serves in large quantity and they are reasonably affordable. You also have a wide range of flavours of ice cream to choose from. They also have desserts and a place called Cafe Royal which is a good place for kids, family, friends and couples to hang out. They open all days of the week and are located on: Etim Inyang, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria The Palms Shopping Mall Lekki, Lagos Centro Lekki Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos.

Super Yoghurt Hawker:

Not all super heroes wear capes. You may not find ice-cream trucks driving around town, but you can be sure to find these super heroes on the streets of Lagos, and other parts of Nigeria.

Feel free to comment with your own opinion on who you think should top the list. We would love to hear from you.