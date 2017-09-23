Seven Awesome Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar

Organic, raw apple cider vinegar is one of the top natural health remedies for everyday uses. It has been in use for centuries and is highly recommended by health professionals for several reasons, including detoxification, helping your body more easily digest foods and for a quick burst of energy.

Apple cider vinegar is of great use for beauty, health and also at home. This miracle worker can be used for anything from personal care, conditioning hair, whitening teeth and can even be used as a household cleaner.

However, be warned of its pungent smell. Because it is made of fermented apples, it is not meant to smell great.

Benefits of Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar works as a toner to remove the blemishes on a face. Make a 50/50 water and apple cider vinegar solution and then apply on your face with the help of cotton ball.

Are you suffering from bad breath? Well, then you can use apple cider vinegar for the same purpose. Rinse your mouth once to ensure never bad breath again! Apple cider vinegar is also good for oral hygiene.

You can even wash your tiles with apple cider vinegar. It is due to a large amount of alcohol present in it, it helps to remove dirt and other stains from the floor.

Apple cider vinegar helps to maintain the pH level in the body and hence it helps in detoxification of the body.To manage your weight, you can drink apple cider vinegar every day. Add two ounces of apple cider vinegar to 1 glass of water.

If you have itchy scalp, you can effectively use apple cider vinegar to get rid of it. Take 50/50 water and apple cider vinegar in a bottle and apply this solution all over your scalp. Wash off with warm water after few minutes.

You can also get rid of dandruff easily with the help of apple cider vinegar. You can wash your hair with apple cider vinegar to get rid of dandruff easily.

Many of us struggle to get white teeth’s naturally! So, your search ends here, all you need to do is gargle your mouth with apple cider vinegar. Doing this regularly can help to give you white teeth’s.