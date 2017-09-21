Just Before You Decide to Upgrade Your Iphone?

The official version of iOS 11 is here but not so quick, just because you can update to iOS 11 doesn’t mean you should or at least hold off until you have a more recent iPhone model or until the final version of iOS 11 is out.

Each new version of iOS brings a bunch of new features, and iOS 11 has an impressive roster. Bear in mind, however, that many of its most dramatic enhancements are for the iPad only.

On the new iPhone update you get a redesigned and reorganised App Store, lots of new features in Messages including peer-to-peer Apple Pay and a new one-handed keyboard, a more intelligent and natural-sounding Siri, new animated emoji, a built-in QR scanner, new effects and editing tools in Live Photos, a new feature called Do Not Disturb While Driving, to name a few.

On iPad, you get all the above, plus a new Dock interface feature, drag-and-drop of images etc between two apps in split-screen, a boring but extremely useful new app called Files and improved Apple Pencil support.

However, there are also many bugs that make some of iOS 11’s features less usable. With these issues still plaguing iOS 11 in its early stages, it’s probably best for most people to wait until the final version of iOS 11 to upgrade, especially if it’s with an iPhone 5s.

IPHONE5 USERS DO NOT GET THIS UPDATE. IT WILL DRIVE YOU CRAZY!!!!

Take a long, hard look at all the features of iOS 11 and decide if the features you’re the most excited for are worth upgrading for the device you have.