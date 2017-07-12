 
The Guardian
Message For The Haters? Demi Lovato’s Sorry Not Sorry

By Stella Ibru 12 July 2017   |   6:00 am

 

In honour of Amazon Prime Day, Musician Demi Lovato released a brand new track Sorry Not Sorry as the lead single off her forthcoming sixth studio album. This is a song targeted to the haters.

“You know what? I’m good now. And sorry I’m not sorry that you may not be loving where your life is at the moment,” she tells Amazon Music

 A lot of people might think it is about an ex-boyfriend or something along those lines but it’s really for the haters.

Click here to listen to the song.

 

 


In this article:
amazon primedemi lovatonew release


