Stories That Made Our Week: Natural And Manmade Disasters

More people are predicting an imminent apocalypse after further natural catastrophes in recent days. Mexico suffered an earthquake while Hurricane Irma rages on through the Caribbean. But some disasters were man-made, like Kevin Hart’s cheating scandal and the military action at Nnamdi Kanu’s residence. Here are the stories that made our week…

MBGN winner



The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria was crowned this week. Celebrations were tempered by concern at the extent to which colourism has infiltrated our society. MGBN shows a trend in very light-skinned girls winning the coveted title. This year it was Miss Kebbi (Ugochi Ihuezee) who walked away with the tiara.

Disaster for IPOB



Newspapers reported mayhem as military forces descended upon Nnamdi Kanu’s residence, killing and injuring civilians perhaps in the thousands, and destroying property. Kanu has been a provocative presence agitating for Biafra. He and his parents’ condition and whereabouts since the raid are unknown.

Mexico devastation



Hundreds have died in Mexico after two shocking earthquakes, the worst measuring 8.4 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile in the Caribbean, many have died and islands continue to be devastated by Hurricane Irma, the latest being Puerto Rico which was left completely without power.

Emmy awards



The shows that had us hooked won big at the Emmys this year. The Handmaiden’s Tale and Atlanta walked away with gongs. Issa Rae didn’t win for Insecure but still made waves when she said she was supporting everybody black on the red carpet. The conservative US media leapt on her remarks with predictable outrage. Issa was highlighting the usual marginalisation of black people in America’s entertainment industry.

Broken Harts



Karma is real folks. Kevin Hart has proven the theory. The comedian who cheated on his first wife with his current wife has now cheated on his current wife with Montia Sabbag (pictured). He was caught red-handed on several videotapes. His wife Eniko Hart, who is pregnant with their first child together, has declared to stand by her man which surprised no-one.