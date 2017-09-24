This Week’s Cover Discusses An “Elite” Opportunity

As easy as modelling may seem to be, it can be quite difficult, especially for aspiring models in Nigeria.

Guardian Life sat to discuss with a few models and managers in the Elite Model Look. They discuss the difficulties being faced in the Nigerian modelling industry, as compared with what models face in other parts of the world.

“It is a competition and the industry for the black models is very difficult.”

Modelling is not your everyday profession. Some models have faced homelessness and poverty and, in their struggle to make names for themselves, they go through a lot. Elite Model Look is one of those platforms that have made this easier.

If you missed the behind-the-scenes video, you can watch it below: